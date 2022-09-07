Himachal: Terror nexus behind attack outside Nalagarh court busted

The terror-criminal nexus behind the armed action outside the Nalagarh Court complex was busted as all the four active participants along with their handler-associate, financier and firearm supplier have been arrested. HGS Dhaliwal, the Special Commissioner of Police told ANI about the nexus being busted.

The accused had planned the attack in broad daylight to secure the release of an under-trial accused named Ajay alias Sunny, who was a part of their gang. All the four arrested have been identified as Vakil alias Billa, Vikram Singh alias Vicky, Pargat Singh alias Pargat, Gurjant Singh, Ajay alias Mental and Gagandeep alias Rahul Pandit.

While the first four arrested accused were the actual participants in the incident at Nalagarh Court, the fifth accused was involved in supplying logistics and the sixth one was the mastermind between syndicate heads. The police also recovered a motorcycle, a car, cell phones, papers, four sophisticated firearms, five magazines, twenty live cartridges and one High explosive grenade.

The team of Counter Intelligence, Special Cell, led by ACP Rahul Vikram, Inspectors Dalip, Vikram and Nishant, under the supervision of DCP Manishi Chandra, is behind this successful bust. On August 29, an incident of armed assault and firing was reported outside the ACJM's Court, Nalagarh, Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

The FIR stated that while accused Ajay was being taken back after the court appearance under the police escorts, two youths with the ostensible objective of shooting Ajay dead opened fire. This incident raised an alarm in Special Cell since, at the time of his arrest, he was running wanted in the killing of Vikramjeet alias Vicky Middukhera, and after the name of Ajay along with that of Kaushal Bambiha came up in the killing, the Bishnoi gang retaliated, which eventually led to Moosewala's death.

Over the next three days, intensive efforts were carried out, as the special cell scouted for suspects in Delhi and other territories of Punjab and Haryana. Finally, the whole team was located and traced by the police. Accused Ajay was being handled by the arrested accused Gagandeep and one more Punjab-based handler. Gagandeep had routed weapons and finance to the assailants. He also used to handle the Europe-based nexus and also had connections with ISI. He has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA)

On the day of the incident, when Ajay was approached by the four accused, Ajay being unsure of their correct intent, chose not to accompany them but, rather, being mindful of a probable attempt by the Lawrence Bishnoi cartel to eliminate him, chose to run inside the court to save his life. The chain of messengers through which the message to Ajay was to be conveyed has been identified and operations are underway to bring them to join the probe.

Further investigation is in progress in the case (ANI).

