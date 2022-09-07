Left Menu

Police sub-inspector killed in road accident in UP's Bhadohi

A sub-inspector SI was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit his motorcycle in this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday, police said. Bhadohi Circle Officer Ram Lakhan Mishra said Sub-Inspector Chunnu Ram 59, posted at the Koirauna police station, was travelling to Sonbhadra for government work when the vehicle hit his motorcycle near the Kothra overbridge.The officer was killed on the spot.Chunnu Ram was a resident of Ghazipur.

07-09-2022
A sub-inspector (SI) was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit his motorcycle in this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday, police said. Bhadohi Circle Officer Ram Lakhan Mishra said Sub-Inspector Chunnu Ram (59), posted at the Koirauna police station, was travelling to Sonbhadra for government work when the vehicle hit his motorcycle near the Kothra overbridge.

The officer was killed on the spot.

Chunnu Ram was a resident of Ghazipur. He was promoted to the rank of sub-inspector only two days ago.

He was due to retire in December.

Police have registered a case and begun an investigation.

