Syria's foreign ministry: Israeli raids on airport amount to a 'war crime'

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 18:52 IST
Syria's foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday it considered Israeli air strikes on civilian infrastructure to be a "war crime according to international law."

The statement specifically referred to Israeli air raids late on Tuesday on the Aleppo International Airport, which put the site out of service for the second time in a week.

"Israel must be held to account for it," the statement said.

