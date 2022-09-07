Syria's foreign ministry: Israeli raids on airport amount to a 'war crime'
Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 18:52 IST
Syria's foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday it considered Israeli air strikes on civilian infrastructure to be a "war crime according to international law."
The statement specifically referred to Israeli air raids late on Tuesday on the Aleppo International Airport, which put the site out of service for the second time in a week.
"Israel must be held to account for it," the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israeli
- Syria
- foreign ministry
- Israel
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia's Lavrov condemns Israeli missile strikes on Syria
Russia's Lavrov condemns Israeli missile strikes on Syria
Palestinian Authority urges Palestinians not to use Israeli airport
Syrian state media: 2 civilians wounded in Israeli strikes
Israeli diplomat in Turkey expects ambassador appointment "within weeks"