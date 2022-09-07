Ukraine military chief claims responsibility for strikes in Crimea

Ukraine's top military chief claimed responsibility on Wednesday for a series of strikes on Russian airbases on the annexed peninsula of Crimea, including one that caused devastation at the Saki military facility last month. In an article published on state news agency Ukrinform, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, the Ukrainian army's commander in chief, said the strikes had been carried out by missiles or rockets, without elaborating. Ten warplanes were destroyed, he said.

Ukraine has until now only hinted at its involvement. The article was co-authored by lawmaker Mykhailo Zabrodskyi.

