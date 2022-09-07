J'khand Speaker adjourns hearing of 3 arrested Cong MLAs’ disqualification case

Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato on Wednesday adjourned for an indefinite period the hearing of a case on disqualification of three suspended Congress legislators under the anti-defection law.

The MLAs, who were stuck in Kolkata because of their bail conditions, filed a petition before the Speaker’s tribunal seeking eight weeks’ time to file their reply in the case.

The Congress had sent a letter to the Speaker, seeking disqualification of Irfan Ansari, Naman Bixal Kongari and Rajesh Kachhap as MLAs who were arrested in West Bengal on July 30 with nearly Rs 49 lakh of unaccounted cash. They were currently out on bail.

The Congress, which is a part of the JMM-led government in Jharkhand, has claimed that the BJP was trying to topple the Hemant Soren government by offering Rs 10 crore each and ministerial berth to the MLAs.

After a brief hearing during the day, the Speaker adjourned the matter for an indefinite period saying that the legislators submitted an affidavit seeking more time.

''I will consider it and inform them about my decision,'' the Speaker said.

Appearing for the three, counsel Indrajeet Sinha sought time for the MLAs. The Congress leaders who also joined the proceedings through video-conferencing said they are stuck in Kolkata due to their bail conditions.

The complainant's lawyer Ujjwal Anand claimed that it is a delaying tactic by the defendants.

''They are seeking eight weeks' time. If they could appear before the tribunal through video conferencing, they could also file their reply,'' said Anand.

The Speaker had sought a reply from the three MLAs by September 1.

Earlier in an email to the Speaker, the three pleaded that they do not have access to laptops or smartphones to join the proceedings in virtual mode. They had requested for deferment of the proceedings till their interim bail condition to stay in Kolkata at least till November 10 is vacated.

Granting interim bail to them on August 17 for three months, the Calcutta High Court directed the legislators to stay within the municipal limits of Kolkata during the period.

The interim bail will continue till November 17 and the matter will appear before the high court again on November 10.

The three MLAs were arrested after their vehicle was intercepted on National Highway 16 at Panchla in West Bengal’s Howrah district on July 30 and nearly Rs 49 lakh in cash was found in the car.

They claimed that the money was meant for buying sarees for an Adivasi festival in Jharkhand. The investigation into the case was later handed over to the state CID by West Bengal’s police authorities.

