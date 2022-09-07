Left Menu

UK finance minister Kwarteng: BoE independence is a cornerstone

Updated: 07-09-2022 19:25 IST
Britain's new finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng told Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey on Wednesday that he wanted to reaffirm the central bank's independence.

"Independence is really a cornerstone of how we see managing the economy," Kwarteng said during televised footage at the start of a meeting with Bailey, adding that independence did not mean immunity from discussion.

