U.S. lawmaker delegation visiting Taiwan this week
A U.S. lawmaker delegation is visiting Taiwan from Wednesday, the de facto U.S. embassy in Taipei said, the latest group of senior officials from the country to visit the island.
The group is made up of eight lawmakers and will stay until Friday, the American Institute in Taiwan said in a statement.
