Jahangirpuri violence case: Court grants interim bail to accused on medical grounds

New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) A man accused of rioting and assault in the Jahangirpuri violence case here has been granted seven days of interim bail by a court on the medical ground.

The court said from the medical report of the accused it was clear that he was suffering from severe pain and infection for which expert medical treatment and care would be required.

The court was hearing the interim bail plea of an accused charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rioting, assault, or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty, criminal conspiracy, and under the relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

After being declared a proclaimed offender in July 2022, Akbar was arrested on August 2, 2022, the prosecution said.

Additional Sessions Judge Smita Garg said that after receiving the plea, a report regarding the medical condition of the applicant was sought from prison authorities.

“From the medical report of the applicant, it is clear that his condition is not good and he is suffering from severe pain and infection for which expert medical treatment and care would be required,” the court said in an order dated September 6.

The court further said that the apprehension of the investigating agency that the applicant might flee the process of law can be taken care of by imposing suitable terms and conditions.

“Considering the medical condition of the applicant and taking note of the fact that he could be arrested only after he had been declared proclaimed offender on July 22, 2022, the applicant is granted interim bail from September 7, 2022, to September 13, 2022, subject to furnishing personal bond in the sum of Rs 30,000 with two sureties each in like amount…,” the court said.

Out of the two sureties, one surety should be the immediate family member of the applicant and he shall not leave the area of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi during the period of interim bail, the court said.

After the expiry period of interim bail, the applicant shall surrender before the Jail Superintendent concerned on September 14, 2022, the court said.

Communal violence occurred in the Jahangirpuri area of north Delhi in April this year during the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. Police filed the charge sheet against 45 persons of which 37 were arrested. Some of the accused were absconding.

