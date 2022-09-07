Mexico will not bail out Credito Real, president says
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 07-09-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 19:43 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
The Mexican government will not bail out debt-saddled payroll lender Credito Real , President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador said the finance ministry is monitoring the case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
- Lopez Obrador
- Mexican
Advertisement