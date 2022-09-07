Left Menu

MP-based arms maker held for supplying weapons illegally

The Punjab Police on Wednesday said it has arrested a Madhya Pradesh-based arms manufacturer for supplying weapons illegally in various north Indian states.

  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police on Wednesday said it has arrested a Madhya Pradesh-based arms manufacturer for supplying weapons illegally in various north Indian states. Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said they also recovered 25 weapons from him, taking the total recovery of weapons from this module to 80. The arrested person, identified as Sonu Singh of Signoor village in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone, has been running a small manufacturing unit of arms and was supplying them illegally in north Indian states.

Earlier, police had busted an inter-state illegal weapon smuggling module operating from Madhya Pradesh and also arrested two arms suppliers-Bhorelal, alias Manish Bade, and Kailash Mal Singh, both residents of Madhya Pradesh.

The DGP said on the basis of preliminary investigations of Bhorelal and Kailash Mal, police teams also arrested the arms manufacturer Sonu Singh from Kazalpura.

The preliminary investigation also revealed that the accused used to sell illicit weapons at nominal price ranging from Rs 20, 000 to Rs 30,000 and were using social media platforms to find buyers.

The module was busted by the Amritsar Counter Intelligence unit of the Punjab Police during a five-day long intelligence-led operation carried out in Madhya Pradesh.

The operation was carried out with the help of the MP Police.

