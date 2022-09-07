UK PM Truss appoints Tim Barrow as National Security Adviser
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-09-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 19:58 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss has appointed Tim Barrow as National Security Adviser, the government said.
Barrow, a former British ambassador in Kyiv, Moscow, and the European Union, will take up the role on Sept. 14.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- National
- Britain
- Liz Truss
- Kyiv
- European Union
- Moscow
- Tim Barrow
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Polish President Duda in Kyiv to discuss more aid for Ukraine
Polish President Duda arrives in Kyiv to discuss aid for Ukraine
Record number of migrants arrive in Britain by boat on a single day
Record number of migrants arrive in Britain in boat crossings on a single day
Kyiv vows to restore Ukrainian rule in Russia-annexed Crimea