Post-mortem report: Pocso judge died of asphyxia due to hanging

He was officiating as a special judge in the local POCSO court, Cuttack.City Deputy Commissioner of Police Pinak Mishra Wednesday said We received the post-mortem report from the SCB Medical College and Hospital yesterday. Mishra, however, added that the police are still investigating the case from all angles, including murder after registering a case based on a written complaint lodged by the deceaseds mother.

The post-mortem report of senior judicial officer Subash Kumar Behari has revealed that the Additional District Judge died of asphyxia resulting due to hanging which was ante-mortem and suicidal in nature, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The 49-year-old ADJ-rank officer’s body was found hanging in the bedroom of his official quarters here on Friday afternoon. He was officiating as a special judge in the local POCSO court, Cuttack.

City Deputy Commissioner of Police Pinak Mishra Wednesday said: ''We received the post-mortem report from the SCB Medical College and Hospital yesterday.'' Mishra, however, added that the police are still investigating the case from all angles, including murder after registering a case based on a written complaint lodged by the deceased’s mother. Following Behari's death, his mother had alleged that her son had not committed suicide but was murdered by his wife and brother-in-law.

She had filed a written complaint in this regard and based on it, the police have questioned as many as 11 people, including Behari’s wife in this regard.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

