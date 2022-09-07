MP: Muslim man held for pressuring woman to change religion for marriage and issuing acid attack threat

Police have arrested a Muslim man in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district for allegedly stalking a 19-year-old woman and pressuring her to undergo religious conversion in order to marry him, an official said on Wednesday.

The complaint said that the 22-year-old accused, Janbaz aka Monu Ansari, showered flowers on the woman on Monday before asking her to change her religion and marry him, failing which he would attack her with acid, the police official said.

''The incident occurred under Kotwali police station limits following which the police registered a case against the accused,'' City Superintendent of Police Poonamchandra Yadav said on Wednesday.

Ansari was later arrested under the provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on the complaint.

Some right-wing outfits accused the man of stalking the woman, the official said quoting the complaint.

''On Monday, when the accused showered flowers on her and asked her to convert her religion and marry her, she raised an alarm, following which he fled from the spot,'' Yadav said. The accused lives in the same village and has been stalking the woman for a long time and pressuring her for marriage, he said, adding that he even sent messages to the victim on WhatsApp.

