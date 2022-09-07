Left Menu

MP: Muslim man held for pressuring woman to change religion for marriage and issuing acid attack threat

PTI | Khandwa | Updated: 07-09-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 20:08 IST
MP: Muslim man held for pressuring woman to change religion for marriage and issuing acid attack threat
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a Muslim man in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district for allegedly stalking a 19-year-old woman and pressuring her to undergo religious conversion in order to marry him, an official said on Wednesday.

The complaint said that the 22-year-old accused, Janbaz aka Monu Ansari, showered flowers on the woman on Monday before asking her to change her religion and marry him, failing which he would attack her with acid, the police official said.

''The incident occurred under Kotwali police station limits following which the police registered a case against the accused,'' City Superintendent of Police Poonamchandra Yadav said on Wednesday.

Ansari was later arrested under the provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on the complaint.

Some right-wing outfits accused the man of stalking the woman, the official said quoting the complaint.

''On Monday, when the accused showered flowers on her and asked her to convert her religion and marry her, she raised an alarm, following which he fled from the spot,'' Yadav said. The accused lives in the same village and has been stalking the woman for a long time and pressuring her for marriage, he said, adding that he even sent messages to the victim on WhatsApp.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
2
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022