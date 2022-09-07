Ukraine thanks EU for 5 billion euros aid, calls for full IMF programme

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday thanked the European Union for confirming 5 billion euros ($4.97 billion) in macro-financial aid but said the country needed a "full-fledged" programme of financing from the International Monetary Fund.

Zelenskiy made the comments in a Twitter post following a conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who he said discussed plans to further strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities. ($1 = 1.0059 euros) (Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Jon Boyle)

