Left Menu

Two terrorists of al-Qaeda affiliate killed in 'chance encounter' in J-K's Anantnag

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-09-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 20:20 IST
Two terrorists of al-Qaeda affiliate killed in 'chance encounter' in J-K's Anantnag
  • Country:
  • India

Two terrorists of Ansar Ghazwatul Hind, an al-Qaeda affiliate, were killed in a ''chance encounter'' with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

The slain terrorists, who were identified as Fayaz Kumar and Owais Khan, were involved in several terror attacks, they said.

''Two #terrorists neutralised in a chance encounter by Anantnag Police in Thajiwara, #Bijbehara area of #Anantnag,'' a police spokesman said in a tweet.

Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the slain terrorists were affiliated with Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGuH).

''Killed terrorists identified as Fayaz Kumar & Owais Khan linked with terror outfit AGuH. They were involved in several terror attacks including attack on police personnel in Cheeniwooder Srigufwara on 03-07-2022 in which 01 police personnel Firdous Dar got seriously injured and Darashikoh park Bijbehara on 12-08-2022 in which one police personnel Gh Qadir got seriously injured,'' Kumar tweeted. Besides, they were involved in a grenade attack at Padshahi Bagh on June 15, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
2
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022