Left Menu

Maoist bunker demolished in Jharkhand

PTI | Chaibasa/Latehar | Updated: 07-09-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 20:23 IST
Maoist bunker demolished in Jharkhand
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces demolished a large bunker of the proscribed CPI(Maoist) at Saranda forest in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district as part of the 'Operation Octopus' on Wednesday, a day after recovery of a huge cache of explosive and ammunition in Latehar, a senior police officer said.

The massive anti-naxal operation was carried out by the elite Jharkhand Jaguar, Cobra and West Singhbhum district armed police, Inspector General (Operations) Amol V Homkar said.

CPI(Maoist) Special Area Committee member Ajay Mahato, who carries a Rs 25 lakh reward on his reward, fled during the operation.

There was information with the police that Mahato and his squad members have assembled in the bunker. A joint team of the security forces was constituted and the operation was launched, Homkar said.

During the operation, the naxals opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated in self defense forcing them to take cover in the forest. Some of the them received bullet injuries. No security force personnel was injured. They cordoned off the area, carried out a search operation and demolished the large bunker, the IG said.

Naxal uniform, tents, utensils and items of daily use were recovered from the spot, he added.

On Tuesday security forces had seized 106 landmines, including pressure cooker and cylinder bombs, can and tiffin box bombs besides Chinese grenades were recovered during a search operation at Budapahad area in Latehar district along the Chhattisgarh border. A CPI(Maoist) bunker was also demolished, a statement issued by the police said.

The anti-naxal 'Operation Octopus' was launched four days ago under the supervision of the Jharkhand director general of police after two Maoists, including a woman, were gunned down Seraikela-Kharswan district on September 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
2
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022