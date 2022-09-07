Paris prosecutors close investigation of French army in Rwanda genocide
French prosecutors have found no evidence that members of French armed forces could have played a role in the Rwanda genocide and have thus decided against re-opening the case, the French Public Prosecutor's office said in a statement.
