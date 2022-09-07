India extends Ceasefire Agreement with National Socialist Council of Nagaland( K)Niki
It was decided to extend the Ceasefire Agreement with the NSCN (K) Niki for a period of one year with effect from 08.09.2022 to 07.09.2023.
Ceasefire Agreement is in operation between Government of India and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland( K) Niki group.
(With Inputs from PIB)
