AIMIM seeks extension of monsoon session of Telangana Assembly

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-09-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 20:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The AIMIM on Wednesday urged the Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker to extend the current monsoon session and take up debate on various issues, including minorities welfare, development activities in old city of Hyderabad and protection of waqf lands in Telangana.

In a letter to Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi listed 27 issues identified by his party and sought Short Discussion on them by extending the Session, which began on September 6.

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Assembly on September 6 decided to conduct the meetings for two more days on September 12 and 13, official sources had said.

Earlier, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka sought the extension of the session for 20 days.

He wrote to the Speaker, seeking debate on a number of issues, including price rise, farmers' suicides, damage due to heavy rains in the state and other agriculture-related issues.

