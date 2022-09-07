Left Menu

Car runs over labourers sleeping on footpath, two killed

Two labourers sleeping on a footpath were killed while another was injured when a speeding SUV ran over them on the Gorakhnath overbridge here, police said. Police have seized the speeding SUV and arrested four persons travelling in it.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 07-09-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 20:51 IST
Two labourers sleeping on a footpath were killed while another was injured when a speeding SUV ran over them on the Gorakhnath overbridge here, police said. Police have seized the speeding SUV and arrested four persons travelling in it. The incident occurred at 1.30 am on Tuesday night.

According to police, the SUV lost control and hit the railing of the bridge before running over the labourers sleeping on the footpath. Umesh Maurya, 30, died on the spot. Two others were rushed to a hospital, where one of them succumbed to his injuries. Police are yet to identify the other dead person.

Circle Officer Ratneshwar Singh said, ''We have arrested four people.'' The accused have been identified as Pitambar Sharma, Ramu Thakur, Sudhir and Amar Prajapati of Sahjanwa Babu village under the Brijman police station limit of Maharajganj district, he said.

