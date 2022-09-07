Coal pilferage case: CBI carries out searches at premises of West Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak

The CBI on Wednesday conducted searches at the premises of West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak in connection with its probe into alleged coal pilferage from Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in Asansol, officials said.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths, aided by a huge contingent of central paramilitary personnel, raided three houses of Ghatak in Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district and two in Kolkata, they said.

The agency also conducted searches at one of Ghatak's close associates' residence in Kolkata's Alipore area and another in Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district.

While the CBI team questioned the minister, who was present at his official quarters adjacent to Raj Bhavan in the city’s Dalhousie area, another team searched his Lake Gardens home.

The searches continued till 4.30 pm, officials said.

''We asked him how his name keep cropping up in our investigation and what role he had to play. But, he evaded the questions calling the matter sub-judice,'' a CBI officer told PTI.

''The minister's chartered accountant was also questioned about his properties,'' the officer said. According to the officer, during the raid at the minister's Asansol house, the mobile phones of his family members were taken away and they were made to sit together in a room.

In search of documents related to the case, if the CBI sleuths were unable to find the keys of almirahs, they broke them open, he added.

The areas around Ghatak's residences were surrounded by central forces as the raids were going on, the officer said.

When mobbed by reporters while coming out of his residence, Ghatak declined to comment on the searches saying the matter was sub-judice.

His brother Avijit Ghatak, however, claimed that the CBI officers did not provide the copy of the FIR to the family. ''The CBI did not give us the FIR copy. We had asked for it,'' he said. In the evening, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is also probing the money trail in the coal pilferage scam, summoned the minister, asking him to appear before it in New Delhi on September 14.

Ghatak, the Asansol Uttar MLA, had appeared once before the ED at its New Delhi office for questioning in connection with the case.

He, however, skipped several other summonses of the ED in connection with the multi-crore coal pilferage scam related to the Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in the state's Kunustoria and Kajora areas.

TMC alleged ''vendetta politics'' behind the raids, dubbing the charges against Ghatak as baseless.

''The central agencies have been relentlessly targeting BJP's critics with raids. The BJP has politicised the central agencies,'' West Bengal minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said.

The BJP said that if the minister has done no wrong, he has nothing to fear.

''If someone has committed no wrong, why is he afraid to face the ED and CBI?'' BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

The CBI had registered an FIR in November 2020 against the alleged kingpin of the pilferage racket, Anup Manjhi alias Lala, ECL general managers Amit Kumar Dhar and Jayesh Chandra Rai, ECL security chief Tanmay Das, Kunustoria area security inspector Dhananjay Rai and Kajor area security in-charge Debashish Mukherjee. The raids were conducted weeks after senior TMC leaders Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondal were arrested by the central agencies.

Chatterjee, the former education minister, was arrested by the ED in July in the school jobs scam, while Mondal who was the TMC's Birbhum district president was arrested by CBI in the cattle smuggling case last month.

