Indian Army chief Gen. Pande visits Mid Command Headquarters of Nepali Army

Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande visited the Mid Command Headquarters of the Nepali Army in Pokhara on Wednesday and was briefed on the various military aspects undertaken by it.

Gen. Pande visited the facility in central Nepal a day after calling on Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba in Kathmandu and discussed aspects of mutual interest and ways to further cement the ties between the two nations.

''General Manoj Pande #COAS visited Mid Command Headquarters, #NepaliArmy & was briefed on various military aspects,'' the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) tweeted.

He also interacted and felicitated Veer Naris & Gallantry Awardees at Pokhara and handed over three mobile medical units, it said.

Gen Pande, who arrived here on Sunday on a five-day official visit, also visited Nepali Army Command and Staff College at Shivapuri and addressed the students and staff there.

Nepal's President Bidya Devi Bhandari conferred the title of honorary General of the Nepali Army to Gen Pande at a special ceremony here on Monday. He was also presented a sword and scroll during the ceremony held at the President’s official residence ‘Shital Niwas’ in Kathmandu.

Nepal is important for India in the context of its overall strategic interests in the region, and the leaders of the two countries have often noted the age-old ''Roti Beti'' relationship.

The country shares a border of over 1,850 km with five Indian states - Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Land-locked Nepal relies heavily on India for the transportation of goods and services.

