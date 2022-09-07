23,640 consumer complaints filed on e-daakhil portal in last 2 years; 5,590 admitted

As many as 23,640 consumer complaints have been filed electronically on the e-daakhil portal in the last two years, while 5,590 cases have been admitted, the government said on Wednesday.

The E-Daakhil portal was launched by the National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (NCDRC) on 7th September 2020.

On completion of two years of the e-daakhil portal, Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh along with additional secretary and Chief Commissioner of Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) Nidhi Khare released an e-book emphasising the far reach of e-daakhil.

Singh highlighted that the e-daakhil portal has been successful and his department is working on creating infrastructure for e-hearing of cases.

''A total of 23,640 complaints have been received through e-filing on the e-daakhil portal in last two years. The facility is presently functional in 33 States/UTs for respective NCDRC, State Commission, 13- Circuit Benches, 651-District Commissions,'' an official statement said.

At least 84,957 people are registered users on the e-daakhil portal and 5,590 complaints have been admitted till now. With the recent updates, there are 5,590 cases that have been admitted and 889 cases have been disposed of on the e-daakhil platform, it added.

To address the new and emerging concerns affecting consumers, the Consumer Protection Act 2019, was notified and enforced on 20th July 2020.

The e-daakhil portal was introduced as inexpensive, speedy and hassle-free mechanism for filing consumer complaints. It is a platform for consumers who are facing time constraints to contact the consumer commission for the resolution of their complaints.

Any consumer or advocate can sign up on the e-Daakhil platforms with the required authentication by receiving an OTP on their registered cell phone or an activation link on their registered email address. They can then move on with filing a complaint.

The portal has been integrated with the Common Service Centers (CSC) in order to make electronic filing easier for rural consumers. As a result, consumers who lack access to or technical expertise to operate electronic equipment can seek assistance from their local CSCs to lodge complaints with the relevant consumer commission.

Several cases make success stories which have been disposed of through e-daakhil. Mainpuri District led by Justice Subhash Chandra Kulshrestha is leading the country in the quickest disposal of cases on the e-daakhil platform.

Mandatory acknowledgement of consumer complaints by e-Commerce Entity within 48 hours is established to redress complaints. The Consumer Protection Act 2019 also encompasses provisions for hearing complaints through video conferencing in consumer commissions.

The e-daakhil system has several successful cases that were resolved in the districts of Firozabad, Aligarh, Mainpuri, Vaishali, Port Blair, Dumka, West Tripura and Rangareddi and Andaman & Nicobar through this platform.

Further, NCH (National Consumer Helpline) - 1915 is in 24x7 service and available in 12 different languages. Whereas, in case of the complainant is not satisfied with grievance redressal, the NCH, also redirect the complainant towards the e-daakhil complaint portal.

Meanwhile, the CCPA has sent letters to certain stakeholders to refrain from indulging in surrogate advertisements.

''Few notices have been sent to advertising agencies with information and broadcast industries for surrogate advertisement. Across different distribution channel, if matters not taken up and did further violations, the CCPA will take appropriate actions for the prevention of consumer rights,'' the statement said.

