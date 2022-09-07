Secure early release of fishermen, vessels: TN CM to Centre

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday requested the Centre to take up at appropriate diplomatic channels with Sri Lanka and secure the early release of Indian fishermen and their fishing boats.

In a letter addressed to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, a copy of which was made available to the media here, the Chief Minister thanked him for the support extended through diplomatic channels for the release of 150 Tamil Nadu fishermen, who were apprehended by Sri Lanka over the past 9 months.

''This is also to draw your attention to the apprehension of 12 Indian fishermen along with their Puducherry based mechanised fishing boat on September 6 by the Sri Lankan navy. Of them, 5 are from Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai district,'' he said in the letter.

As of now, 23 fishermen and 95 fishing boats of Tamil Nadu fishermen are still under Sri Lanka's custody, the Chief Minister said and urged the Union Minister to take steps for the early release of the fishermen and their fishing boats.

