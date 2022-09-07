Left Menu

Two drown during Ganesha idol immersion

Two persons, including a juvenile, drowned in the Yamuna river in separate incidents during the Ganesh idol immersion in north Delhi, police said on Wednesday. Police got information regarding the drowning of a boy on Surghat Yamuna river and went to the place spot.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 21:12 IST
Two persons, including a juvenile, drowned in the Yamuna river in separate incidents during the Ganesh idol immersion in north Delhi, police said on Wednesday. The incidents took place on Tuesday, they said. The first incident took place around 2.30 pm near Thokar number 9, Sonia Vihar side, Yamuna. The deceased was identified as Bobby (19), a resident of Kasimpur, Loni in UP. The body has been recovered and legal action initiated, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. The other incident took place in Timarpur area. Police got information regarding the drowning of a boy on Surghat Yamuna river and went to the place spot. The 17-year-old boy, a resident of Karawal Nagar, was taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead at 4.20 pm. The incident happened in the presence of his grandfather and cousins who came to Yamuna for bathing and idol immersion, Kalsi said, adding that legal proceedings are underway.

