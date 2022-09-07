Ganja smuggling bid: Police conduct searches at Nagpur central jail

Nagpur Police officials on Wednesday conducted searches at the Central Jail in the city, days after an undertrial prisoner was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle ganja and batteries of mobile phones inside the facility, an official said. During the probe, police arrested eight more persons in connection with the case. Nagpur Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said the searches were conducted for almost four hours between 6.30 am and 10 am on Wednesday. During the searches, police seized 5 gm ganja from an inmate of the jail.

''However, the police couldn't find the mobile phones being used by some jail inmates,'' the CP said. The undertrial prisoner, Suraj Kawle, jailed under MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act), was arrested on Monday while trying to smuggle ganja and batteries of mobile phones hidden inside a file, officials had said. A total of 51 grams of ganja was found in three packets along with the 15 batteries. A case was registered by the Dhantoli police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. On Wednesday, two policemen attached to the 'Aaropi Cell' of the Nagpur Police were suspended by the commissioner of police for negligence of duty. The police commissioner said two persons had met Suraj Kawle on the premises of the court on Monday posing as lawyers and handed him the file containing ganja and mobile phone batteries. A day earlier, the police had arrested a suspended police sub-inspector and seven other persons in connection with the ganja smuggling case.

The PSI, Pradip Nitnawre, was suspended in a rape case. Prima facie, he was using a mobile phone in the jail and arranged Rs 45,000 for the delivery of the ganja and phone batteries through Kawle.

