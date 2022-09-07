IMF says no further relief expected for Zambia post-programme
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) does not anticipate any relief for Zambia after the end of a 2022-2025 programme, its mission chief Allison Holland said in a briefing on Wednesday.
Zambia is seeking $8.4 billion of debt relief from 2022 to 2025, the IMF said on Tuesday in a report. Zambia became the first African country to default in the pandemic era in 2020, struggling with debt that reached 120% of its gross domestic product.
Its debt restructuring is seen as a test case for the Group of 20 leading economies Common Framework process, which has been criticised for delays.
