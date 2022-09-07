Left Menu

Man arrested with Saudi, Qatari currency worth Rs 51.25 lakh at IGI airport

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 21:26 IST
Saudi and Qatari currencies worth over Rs 51 lakh were recovered from a man hailing from Haridwar at the Indira Gandhi international airport here on Wednesday and he was subsequently arrested by the Customs department.

According to an official statement, customs officials searched personal belongings of Jaswinder Singh, who was to depart for Dubai, on the basis of suspicion.

The recovered foreign currencies valued at Rs 51.25 lakh were seized under section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962 and Singh was arrested subsequently.

Singh belongs to Shahpur in Haridwar in Uttarakhand, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

