J'khand: CRPF-led team unearths Chinese grenades, bullets during anti-Naxal op

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 21:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A joint team of security forces led by the CRPF has unearthed an assortment of explosives and ammunition, including Chinese-made grenades and more than 350 bullets, during an ongoing anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand, officials said on Wednesday.

The operation codenamed ''Octopus'' was launched on September 4 by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), its jungle warfare commando unit CoBRA and the special unit of the Jharkhand Police called ''Jaguars'' in the Budha Pahad hill area in Garhwa district.

A huge assortment of bombs, 38 Chinese grenades, 21 pressure cooker improvised explosive devices (IEDs), 358 self-loading rifle bullets, some amount of ammonium nitrate and other items used for dwelling in jungles have been recovered by the joint security forces team, a senior CRPF officer said.

Some movement of the Naxals was also noticed during the operation, he said.

The aim of the operation, the officer said, is to make ''inroads into the Maoist territory so that development projects can be initiated in these areas later''.

