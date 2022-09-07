Two LeT militants arrested in Shopian: Police

Two 'hybrid' militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

A police spokesman identified them as Faizan Fayaz Bhat, a resident of Budden Rafiabad Sopore, and Yawar Nizam Mir from Konsoo, Shopian.

A 'hybrid' militant is not listed as an ultra but is radicalised enough to carry out a terror strike and then slip back into routine life.

''Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including two pistols, two pistol magazines, two grenades, 20 pistol rounds, an AK-47 magazine and 50 AK live rounds were seized from their possession,'' the spokesman said.

