Two LeT militants arrested in Shopian: Police
Two 'hybrid' militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.
A police spokesman identified them as Faizan Fayaz Bhat, a resident of Budden Rafiabad Sopore, and Yawar Nizam Mir from Konsoo, Shopian.
A 'hybrid' militant is not listed as an ultra but is radicalised enough to carry out a terror strike and then slip back into routine life.
''Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including two pistols, two pistol magazines, two grenades, 20 pistol rounds, an AK-47 magazine and 50 AK live rounds were seized from their possession,'' the spokesman said.
