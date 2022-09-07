Left Menu

Ludhiana court blast: NIA announces Rs 10 lakh bounty on Malaysia-based terrorist

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 21:37 IST
Ludhiana court blast: NIA announces Rs 10 lakh bounty on Malaysia-based terrorist
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The NIA on Wednesday announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on a Malaysia-based International Sikh Youth Federation terrorist wanted for his involvement in the Ludhiana court complex last year.

The blast on December 23, 2021, left the alleged bomber Gagandeep Singh dead and six civilians injured.

The National Investigation Agency took over the case, registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosives Act and Prevention of Damage To Public Property Act, in January this year.

''Harpreet Singh alias 'Happy Malaysia' is wanted by the NIA in connection with the case related to conspiracy hatched by ISYF for causing a blast at Ludhiana court complex on December 23, 2021.

''Singh is presently residing in Malaysia and is associated with ISYF. NIA has declared a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh against Singh, a resident of village Miadi-kalan in Ajnala area of Amritsar (Punjab),'' a spokesperson of the NIA said.

The agency shared the telephone, WhatsApp and Telegram numbers of its Delhi headquarters and Chandigarh branch office besides email addresses that can be used by people to provide information about Singh.

''The identity of the informer shall be kept secret,'' the NIA said.

