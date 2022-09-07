British postal workers plan further strikes

A union representing postal workers at Britain's Royal Mail on Wednesday said its members would take fresh strike action at the end of the month in a dispute over terms and conditions.

"We have today called a further two days (of strike action) on 30th September and 1st October over attacks on terms and conditions," the Communication Workers Union said on Twitter.

Some 115,000 postal workers are already due to strike on Thursday and Friday following a similar walkout last month.

