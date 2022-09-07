U.N., Moscow discuss Russian grain, fertilizer exports
Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 21:39 IST
U.N. and Russian officials met in Geneva on Wednesday to discuss Russian complaints that Western sanctions were impeding its ability to export grain and fertilizer, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
Dujarric described the talks as positive, constructive and professional.
