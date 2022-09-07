Left Menu

Maha: Two brothers held for manhandling woman cop, assaulting her male colleague

Police in Palghar district of Maharashtra arrested two brothers early on Wednesday for allegedly manhandling a woman police sub inspector and assaulting her male colleague, an official said. At that time, the woman police sub inspector PSI went there to resolve the dispute by taking help of some Home Guard personnel, he said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 07-09-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 21:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Palghar district of Maharashtra arrested two brothers early on Wednesday for allegedly manhandling a woman police sub inspector and assaulting her male colleague, an official said. The accused duo was identified as Vikas Ashok Ballal (27) and his brother Sandeep (22), he said.

Palghar police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said the incident occurred at Boisar in the district around 11.45 pm on Tuesday during the immersion of Ganesh idols.

''An elderly couple and some others were arguing over the sale of a food item. At that time, the woman police sub inspector (PSI) went there to resolve the dispute by taking help of some Home Guard personnel,'' he said. However, the accused persons abused and manhandled her. PSI Sharad Suralkar, who went to help her, was also subjected to abuse. He was pushed to the ground by the accused, who also kicked him, Navadkar said.

An offence was registered against four persons - the arrested duo, their mother and sister - under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that pertained to preventing a public servant from discharging the duty. The two women have not been arrested by the police so far and further probe is on.

