Innovations in air quality management should become a movement: Bhupender Yadav

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday said innovations in air quality management should become a movement.

Addressing an event here to mark the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies, he said his ministry is focusing equally on enforcement and creating awareness among the public.

''In the National Clean Air Programme, new startups should be promoted to work towards innovative solutions. We want this innovation to become a movement. Therefore, funding in NCAP is linked to performance. Those performing well should be rewarded,'' he said.

The NCAP is a national-level strategy aimed at a 20 per cent to 30 per cent reduction in PM2.5 and PM10 concentration by 2024, with 2017 as the base year for comparison. The programme covers 132 cities that do not meet the prescribed national ambient air quality standards.

Yadav said factors responsible for air pollution are different in different regions and the authorities are adopting cost-effective solutions to the problem.

He said the government has given a transboundary mandate to the Commission for Air Quality Management recognising the importance of dealing with air pollution at the airshed level.

An airshed is defined as a geographic area that, because of topography, meteorology or climate, is frequently affected by the same air mass.

''I am happy that this experiment has been tremendously successful,'' he said.

Yadav said the LIFE mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to be taken forward not just across the country but all over the world. The meaning of LiFE mission is that there should be a mindful utilization of resources.

In 2019, the United Nations General Assembly designated September 7 as the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies.

It is observed to increase awareness and cooperation to improve air quality and focuses on collective action.

The 'Air We Share' is the theme of the third International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies.

