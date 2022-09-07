Left Menu

Ambulance hits car in UP deputy CM's cavalcade

The ambulance in the convoy was damaged in the accident and it was replaced shortly. Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Prabhu told the media that no one was injured and there was no major damage in this accident. After the accident, policemen got the damaged ambulance out of the way and resumed traffic.

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 07-09-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 21:51 IST
An ambulance in the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak collided with a SUV in the cavalcade.

According to police, the incident occurred when Pathak was on his way to inspect an under-construction hospital in the Gajraula area.

