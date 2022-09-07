Left Menu

UK's new foreign minister speaks to Ukrainian counterpart in first call

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-09-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 21:54 IST
UK's new foreign minister speaks to Ukrainian counterpart in first call
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's new foreign secretary, James Cleverly, said he had spoken to his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday, in his first call since taking up the role a day earlier.

"I reaffirmed the UK's steadfast support for Ukraine," he said on Twitter. "What happens in Ukraine matters to us all, and I will do everything possible to assist their fight for freedom."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
2
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022