UK's new foreign minister speaks to Ukrainian counterpart in first call

Britain's new foreign secretary, James Cleverly, said he had spoken to his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday, in his first call since taking up the role a day earlier.

"I reaffirmed the UK's steadfast support for Ukraine," he said on Twitter. "What happens in Ukraine matters to us all, and I will do everything possible to assist their fight for freedom."

