NIA conducts searches at 5 locations in Bihar in Naxal terror funding case
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at five locations in the Naxal terror funding case.
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at five locations in the Naxal terror funding case. The raids were carried out in Jehanabad, Gaya and Aurangabad districts of Bihar in the terror financing network operated by CPI (Maoist) cadres and Over Ground Workers in the Magadh Region of Bihar for the revival of the Magadh Zone of CPI (Maoist), a banned terrorist organization.
During the searches conducted at the premises of the accused persons, incriminating materials and documents have been seized, said the agency, adding further investigations in the case are in progress. The counter-terror agency registered a suo-moto case by the NIA on December 30, 2021. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Magadh
- Aurangabad
- Naxal
- The National Investigation Agency
- Maoist
- Bihar
- Gaya
- Jehanabad
ALSO READ
Odisha: 150 Maoist supporters demolish ‘martyrs column’ in former hotbed, surrender
Chhattisgarh villager stabbed to death by suspected Naxalites
Carry out anti-Maoist operations by taking locals into confidence: Chhattisgarh CM to officials
Elgar Parishad case: NIA opposes accused Jyoti Jagtap's bail plea, says she was spreading CPI (Maoist) activities in urban areas
Maoists kill Deputy Sarpanch in T'gana suspecting him to be an informer