Left Menu

Ukraine thanks EU for 5 billion euros aid, calls for full IMF program

She declined to say how much Ukraine would request in a new program, but said it should be "relatively large" and needed to be agreed quickly to help free up funds from other creditors and reassure investors.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 22:15 IST
Ukraine thanks EU for 5 billion euros aid, calls for full IMF program

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday thanked the European Union for confirming 5 billion euros ($4.97 billion) in macro-financial aid but said the country needed a "full-fledged" program of financing from the International Monetary Fund.

Zelenskiy made the comments in a Twitter post following a conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who he said discussed plans to further strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities. It was not immediately clear what Zelenskiy meant by a "full-fledged" program.

Ukraine's Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko last month told Reuters that the government would begin negotiations with the IMF in September. She declined to say how much Ukraine would request in a new program, but said it should be "relatively large" and needed to be agreed quickly to help free up funds from other creditors and reassure investors. Oleg Ustenko, a senior economic adviser to Zelenskiy, has said an IMF loan of $5 billion over 18 months could serve as an anchor for a larger package of $15 billion to $20 billion from other creditors.

An IMF spokesperson said the global lender "continues to closely engage with the Ukrainian authorities and is currently exploring all feasible options to provide further support to Ukraine in these challenging circumstances." ($1 = 1.0059 euros) (Writing by Conor Humphries; additional reporting Andrea Shalal in Washington; Editing by Jon Boyle and Jonathan Oatis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
2
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022