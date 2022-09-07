MCD grants permission to 400 Ramlila committees

Left Menu

The DEMS department has been asked to tie up with Delhi Jal Board to maintain the facility of toilets and water, the MCD said in a statement.The MCD had received 400 applications from various Ramlila committees and it has granted permission to all 400 of them, it said.Zonal Deputy Commissioner of each zone will grant permission for setting up temporary tahbazari at Ramlila grounds in accordance with rules and after charging requisite fees.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 22:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has granted permission to 400 Ramlila committees and directed various departments to maintain civic amenities at the grounds meant for such events, officials said Wednesday.

Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti has issued an official order on this and directed the DEMS (Department of Environment Management Services) department to look after sanitation arrangements.

Engineering department has been directed to maintain roads wherever it is required. THe DEMS department has been asked to tie up with Delhi Jal Board to maintain the facility of toilets and water, the MCD said in a statement.

The MCD had received 400 applications from various Ramlila committees and it has granted permission to all 400 of them, it said.

Zonal Deputy Commissioner of each zone will grant permission for setting up temporary tahbazari at Ramlila grounds in accordance with rules and after charging requisite fees. Ramlila committees are allowed to display posters and banners related to Ramlila till it is over. The commissioner has also directed authorities concerned to put up temporary street lights at the grounds. A Zonal Deputy Commissioner will appoint a nodal officer for granting various permissions. Additional Commissioner (HQ) Will be the nodal officer at HQ-level, it added.

The MCD has requested all the Ramlila organising committees to abide by the rules and regulations framed by the Supreme Court, the high court, the NGT and the DPCC.

