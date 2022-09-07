TMC holds rally against ‘misuse’ of central probe agencies

The Trinamool Congress took out a rally in Kolkata against the alleged misuse of central investigation agencies for ''political vendetta'' on Wednesday when the CBI raided houses of state Law Minister Moloy Ghatak in the alleged coal smuggling scam.

Carrying posters and placards against the CBI and ED, the TMC activists marched along Chittaranjan Avenue to Mayo Road in central Kolkata.

TMC leaders claimed that when the economy has gone for a toss, the central government is using its agencies to settle ''political scores''.

On Wednesday, the CBI raided houses of Ghatak in connection with its probe into a coal smuggling scam, even as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned him to New Delhi for questioning next week.

''The central investigative agencies had been relentlessly targeting BJP's critics and opposition under the BJP-led government with raids. The BJP has politicised central agencies,'' senior TMC leader and minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said.

Meanwhile, the dharna of the TMC’s women wing in the city in protest against releasing 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang rape case entered its second day.

The women activists carrying posters and placards against the BJP government demanded that the culprits be put behind bars.

All the 11 convicts sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2002 post-Godhra Bilkis Bano gang rape and murder of seven members of her family walked out of Godhra sub-jail last month after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy.

TMC leaders condemned the Centre for its alleged lax attitude in dealing with the safety and security of women, including the recent rape of a woman by Border Security Force personnel at Bagda in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

