7 people held in raids across Delhi with LSD, hashish, MDMA

Seven people were arrested in separate operations for allegedly smuggling drugs into the national capital, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, they have seized 28 blotting papers of LSD, 12.6 grams of MDMA, 84 grams of curated marijuana, and 220 grams of hashish.

The trafficking of drugs was being done through voice over internet protocol (VOIP) applications, they said.

The curated marijuana seized in the consignment was imported from Russia, US, and Canada via Darknet, police said.

In India, the consignment is sent through two ways, one is through courier and second is by physical transportation via Nepal, police said.

An MBA student was nabbed from Wazirabad Road with 84 grams of curated marijuana in his possession.

His source of supply was found to be a BBA graduate, who was also arrested from Chattarpur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) KPS Malhotra said.

In the second operation on August 27, a man was apprehended from Kirti Nagar with 28 blotting papers of LSD and 12.06 grams of MDMA on him, the DCP said.

This man turned out to be a BTech graduate and an IIM dropout. He told police that he had procured drugs from a Paschim Vihar resident, who was also apprehended. Later, one more person was arrested from Gurgaon, who was found to be a fashion designer, police said.

In another operation on August 27, two persons in a car were apprehended on Burari flyover. They were found to have 220 grams of ‘Malana cream’ hashish on them. Both of them were found to have been booked in an NDPS Act case in April in Himachal Pradesh and had come out of jail on May 2, police said.

‘Malana cream’, procured from Malana village, Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh, is relatively costly and is a much desired drug among the upper class and foreigners, they said.

Police said that the name of the arrested persons are being withheld.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)