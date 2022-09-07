Israel cool to U.S. call for West Bank tactics review

Israel signalled opposition on Wednesday to U.S. calls to review rules of engagement in the occupied West Bank as it pressed on with a near-daily series of operations against militants in the area in which dozens of Palestinians have been killed. "No one will dictate our rules of engagement to us, when we are the ones fighting for our lives," Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said at a military ceremony in Haifa.

The State Department said on Tuesday that Washington will urge Israel to review its rules of engagement practices after its military concluded that Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was likely shot unintentionally by an Israeli soldier. The Palestinians have accused Israel of deliberately targeting Abu Akleh, who was killed on May 11 while covering an Israeli raid in the Palestinian militant stronghold city Jenin. Israel denies this.

"Israel has expressed sorrow over her death. It was a tragedy that transpired in an incident in which there was heavy enemy fire. The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) never intentionally shoots at innocent people," Lapid said. Echoing earlier remarks by Defence Minister Banny Gantz, Lapid, who is hoping to win a Nov. 1 election, said only Israel's chief of staff determines its policy on rules of engagement.

RAIDS Israel has stepped up its incursions into the West Bank since a wave of deadly Palestinian street attacks in Israeli cities. In the latest such raid, on Wednesday, Israeli troops killed a member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

As part of near-nightly security sweeps focussed on the Iranian-backed faction, the army carried out arrests and searches in several locations. The slain man, Younis Tayeh, 21, had left the family home in Fara'a camp near the city of Tubas to try to find his uncle after hearing that he had been detained, Tayeh's twin brother Hussein told Reuters.

"I asked him not to cross the street, as a soldier could be taking aim. As soon as he crossed the street he (a soldier) immediately shot him," Tayeh said. "I tried to reach him but he (the soldier) aimed two bullets at me, so I couldn't go out." The army said in a statement that an improvised explosive device was thrown and shots were fired at soldiers, who returned fire.

Islamic Jihad claimed Tayeh as a member and said he had died "during clashes". The statement did not elaborate. Tayeh's family denied he had taken part in clashes. The West Bank, among territories Palestinians hope will form part of an eventual independent state, has seen waves of violence involving Palestinians and Israel's army and settlers since U.S.-sponsored talks with Israel broke down in 2014.

The diplomatic stagnation has contributed to erosion of the credibility of the U.S.-backed Palestinian Authority, which has limited self-rule and security control in the West Bank and regularly condemns Israel's incursions into the territory. "We demand that the Palestinian Authority not only speak out against terrorism, but also act against it. The spread of weapons and lack of governance are harming both the Palestinian people and the Palestinian Authority itself," Gantz said on Wednesday.

There was no immediate response from the PA, which casts Israel's actions as designed to weaken it. (Additional reporting by Raneen Sawafta, Nidal al-Mughrabi and Ali Sawafta, Writing by Dan Williams and Maayan Lubell; Editing by William Maclean and Bernadette Baum)

