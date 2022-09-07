Left Menu

Gold worth Rs 36 lakh seized at Amritsar airport

The capsules with a gross weight of 755 grams with packing were recovered from inside his body, from which 690 grams of gold paste valued at Rs 36 lakh was extracted, they said.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 07-09-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 22:32 IST
A man was apprehended from the international airport here with capsules containing gold worth Rs 36 lakh in his rectum, custom officials said on Wednesday.

The passenger who had landed in a flight from Dubai admitted to be concealing two capsules of gold paste in rectum, said an official statement of the department. The capsules with a gross weight of 755 grams with packing were recovered from inside his body, from which 690 grams of gold paste valued at Rs 36 lakh was extracted, they said. Further investigation is in progress, said the officials.

