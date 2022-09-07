Representatives of Christian community meet Jatehdar Akal Takht amid conversion row

Amid a row over alleged forced conversions in Punjab, representatives of the Christian community on Wednesday met Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh here and discussed the issue.

The development came days after the Jathedar of Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, asked the Sikh community to think about the need for an anti-conversion law in Punjab and condemned the “mischievous” efforts being made in Punjab for religious conversion by “some so-called Christian missionaries”.

Representatives of the Catholic Church of India and the Church of North India along with officials of seven other churches participated in the meeting on Wednesday during which the issue related to “so-called fake Christian priests” who indulge in religious conversion was discussed. The representatives of the Christian community denied having any relations with such pastors who were allegedly creating a rift between the two communities.

A circular will be issued by the Christian community in which names of “fake pastors” would also be highlighted. The Christian leaders said that they were against “fake pastors” who claim to possess “miraculous healing powers” as this practice goes against principles of the holy Bible.

There was a need to investigate such practices which were creating rifts between the two communities, they said. Giani Harpreet Singh said the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere. Prominent among those who were present in the meeting were Bishop Angelina Rif of Diocese of Jallandhar, Bishop Samantaroy of Discoes of Amritsar and Bishop Daniel of People of Dioceses of Chandigarh.

The issue of forced conversion is being raised by Sikh religious leaders in recent months. Recently, four masked men broke into the church in Tarn Taran, vandalised it and fled after setting the pastor's car on fire.

