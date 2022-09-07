Mathura temple case: Next hearing on September 12

A court here on Wednesday fixed September 12 as the next date for hearing into the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Masjid Idgah dispute and also imposed a fine on Hindu plaintiffs for not supplying complete documents to the Muslim side.

Several petitions have been filed in Mathura courts, seeking the shifting of the mosque, which according to petitioners has been built at the birthplace of Lord Krishna, within the 13.37-acre premises of the Katra Keshav Dev temple. ''Additional District and Sessions Judge Sanjai Chaudhary on the request of petitioners fixed hearing for September 12 after imposing the fine,'' District Government Counsel Sanjai Gaur said. He said earlier the counsel for the mosque committee contended that he has not been supplied with full papers by the Hindu petitioners. Taking it seriously, the court imposed a fine of Rs 500 on advocate Shailendra Singh and nine petitioners, he said.

