Four arrested for trying to attack MCOCA case accused in Pune hospital

Police arrested four people on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to attack an undertrial, facing charges under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), at the government-run Sassoon General Hospital in Pune, an official said.

A police guard deployed at the ward where the MCOCA case accused, Tushar Hambir, was admitted for treatment and one more person were injured when they tried to stop the attackers. The incident took place on late Monday night.

Five people had barged into the ward where Hambir was admitted and tried to attack him with a sharp weapon and a pistol. They fled when the police guard foiled their attempt to harm the undertrial.

''Two teams were formed to trace the attackers and on the basis of CCTV footage and technical analysis, four accused were apprehended from the Sinhgad Road area. During investigation, it was revealed the attack bid on Hambir was due to an old enmity,'' said an officer from the Bundgarden police station.

He said a country-made pistol, a sword and a sharp weapon were seized from them.

