Haryana Civil Service officer arrested in bribery case

The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday said it has booked and arrested a Haryana Civil Service HCS officer in a bribery case.A spokesperson of the vigilance bureau said the state government on the orders of the chief minister had complained to the bureau, alleging acceptance of bribe by 2011 batch HCS officer Rajesh Prajapati who held the charge of officer on special duty to the Hisar divisional commissioner.

The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday said it has booked and arrested a Haryana Civil Service (HCS) officer in a bribery case.

A spokesperson of the vigilance bureau said the state government on the orders of the chief minister had complained to the bureau, alleging acceptance of bribe by 2011 batch HCS officer Rajesh Prajapati who held the charge of officer on special duty to the Hisar divisional commissioner. The bureau conducted a thorough inquiry in which the allegations of bribery were proved against him, he said.

Accordingly a criminal case was registered on Wednesday against the accused under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code at the State Vigilance Bureau police station Gurugram. The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway, the spokesperson said.

