Iran strongly condemns Albania’s decision to cut its diplomatic ties
Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 23:12 IST
Iran strongly condemned on Wednesday Albania’s decision to cut its diplomatic ties with Tehran, rejecting as "baseless claims" Albania's reasons for the move, a statement by the country's foreign ministry said.
Albania severed diplomatic relations with Iran on Wednesday and kicked out its diplomats after a cyber attack in July it blamed on the Islamic Republic, a move Washington supported as it vowed to take action in response to the attack on its NATO ally.
