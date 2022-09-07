Iran strongly condemns Albania’s decision to cut its diplomatic ties

Iran strongly condemned on Wednesday Albania’s decision to cut its diplomatic ties with Tehran, rejecting as "baseless claims" Albania's reasons for the move, a statement by the country's foreign ministry said.

Albania severed diplomatic relations with Iran on Wednesday and kicked out its diplomats after a cyber attack in July it blamed on the Islamic Republic, a move Washington supported as it vowed to take action in response to the attack on its NATO ally.

