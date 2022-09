Scoreboard of Asia Cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan

Pakistan Innings: Mohammad Rizwan lbw b Rashid Khan 20 Babar Azam lbw b Fazalhaq Farooqi 0 Fakhar Zaman run out (Najibullah Zadran) 5 Iftikhar Ahmed c Ibrahim Zadran b Fareed Ahmad 30 Shadab Khan c Azmatullah Omarzai b Rashid Khan 36 Mohammad Nawaz lbw b Fazalhaq Farooqi 4 Asif Ali c Karim Janat b Fareed Ahmad 16 Khushdil Shah b Fazalhaq Farooqi 1 Haris Rauf b Fareed Ahmad 0 Naseem Shah not out 14 Mohammad Hasnain not out 0 Extras: (LB-4, W-1) 5 Total: (For 9 wickets in 19.2 overs) 131 Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-18, 3-45, 4-87, 5-97, 6-105, 7-109, 8-110, 9-118 Bowling: Fazalhaq Farooqi 3.2-0-31-3, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4-0-12-0, Fareed Ahmad 4-0-31-3, Rashid Khan 4-0-25-2, Mohammad Nabi 3-0-22-0, Azmatullah Omarzai 1-0-6-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)